Proud friend shares unbelievable photos of homeowner's complete yard makeover: 'Absolutely beautiful'

One Redditor made the r/NoLawns community's day with pictures of their friend's growing garden and shrinking grass.

"My friend and her 'no lawn,' from lawn to 90% garden," the original poster said.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Nine photos followed, showing a beautifully composed garden and thriving flowers arranged around a brick house.

"This is a house in the suburb of Toronto, Ontario, Canada," the original poster said. "The soil is sandy and very well drained."

According to the original poster, their friend had put plenty of effort in to produce this beautiful sight. "For years, she put many perennials in her front and back garden and got rid of most of the lawn grass," the original poster said. "She has about 80 different perennial, shrubs, and seasonal plants."

The original poster listed dahlias, cannas, and callas among their friend's plants, alongside an assortment of vegetables and herbs. "Most of the plants she grows are sun-loving and drought-tolerant perennials," they said.

Choosing drought-tolerant plants is a smart strategy that's also good for the environment. These plants need very little water to thrive and can sometimes be left alone with nothing but natural rainfall. That's good for your wallet and also good for water conservation. The only better option would be to rewild your garden with plants native to the area.

Plus, all those flowers are sure to attract pollinators.

The original poster was especially proud of the last photo, which showed the friend's only remaining patch of lawn. It looked to be about the size of a large blanket.

"Absolutely beautiful," one commenter said of the gorgeous garden.

"I love this!" another user said. "I feel like this is a great example of using what is already on a site and adding selectively."

"Awesome yard," someone else added. "Congratulations on such a great garden. You're blessed with pollinators and helped the planet."

