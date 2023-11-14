  • Home Home

Homeowner shares incredible before-and-after transformation from dead grass to lively garden: ‘Looks awesome’

by Mary Swansburg
Photo Credit: u/Atomicnumber26 / Reddit

The trend of “no lawns” or “no-mow” lawns — replacing classic grass lawns with gardens, mulch, and other plants — has been taking the gardening sector of the internet by storm

Some have transformed yards full of dead plants, while others have decided to shift their landscaped yards into a no-mow version, and all have turned out beautifully. 

One Redditor who posted their lawn makeover to the subreddit r/NativePlantGardening was no different, and the transformation is almost unbelievable. 

It began looking a bit scruffy, with patchy grass and garden beds that were low to the ground and not overly discernable from the rest of the yard. In the garden beds were a small array of mostly dead plants. 

The new landscape, however, featured thriving wildlife, from the trees to the garden beds. 

The Redditor describes in the photo captions how they dug out the sod and added boulders to create stronger, more vibrant walls for the garden beds. They also planted a large variety of plants in the garden beds, including hydrangeas, woodland poppies, Jacob’s ladder, and more. 

The yard is even complete with a small, blooming tree off to the side. 

“Finally finished putting in my new garden bed,” the caption read. 

Photo Credit: u/Atomicnumber26 / Reddit

What’s even better is that this transformation utilized a variety of wild plants sourced from their native woods and nurseries.

Sourcing plants from your local wildlife is a great cost-effective option. And even if there’s a specific plant you’re looking for, you might have to spend money, but will have the opportunity to support your local small business by going to a nursery. 

The use of native plants instead of growing just grass is also cost-effective because native wildlife will have an easier time surviving. There will be little, if any, need for fertilizer or pesticide. 

That’s also great news for the environment. The chemicals in fertilizers and pesticides can run off into local water sources, accidentally poisoning non-target wildlife. 

Comments on the post were blown away by the gorgeous transformation. “Looks awesome!” wrote one user. “What a lovely [garden] bed you have started!” said another. 

