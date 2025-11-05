  • Home Home

Homeowner shares before-and-after photos of stunning yard transformation: 'It's been a journey'

by Robert English
One homeowner shared the three-year transformation of their home's garden, where they planted the no-lawn garden of their dreams.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Getting the garden of your dreams takes patience. But the results can be so satisfying, as this homeowner shares.

In the subreddit community r/gardening, one homeowner in Western Australia shared the three-year transformation of their home garden. 

"Three years ago I bought my first home and was able to start planting the no-lawn garden of my dreams," the title on the post read. "I can't believe how much it's grown!"

One homeowner shared the three-year transformation of their home's garden, where they planted the no-lawn garden of their dreams.
Photo Credit: Reddit

In the before image of the yard, OP's yard has a large space with some dirt spots and grass patches, along with a tree stump. In the after image, the yard has fully transformed into a no-lawn sanctuary, with lush foliage and many different species of plants. 

In the comments of the post, OP shared some more looks at the garden, with fruits, vegetables, wildflowers, and trees. Over the three years, they planted fruit trees and perennials, sowed seeds, improved soil, and built a wildlife pond.

"It's been a journey!" OP wrote.

Traditional grass lawns, which are the norm in American suburban homes, can be harmful to the environment. The need for harmful pesticides can impact local wildlife. And the maintenance required for grass lawns can be costly. Lawns need one to 1.5 inches of water every week, which can greatly increase water bills. Plus, lawn mowers and clippers can add carbon to the atmosphere and increase air pollution.

Transforming your yard into a wild garden, like OP did, can have great effects on you and your environment. Native lawns require less water to maintain and can provide food for wildlife and pollinators, which are important to our global food chain. Studies show that native lawns can also reduce anxiety and improve mood

Even a partial lawn replacement with native plants can save you money and improve your home's ecosystem. Replacements to traditional grass, such as clover, buffalo grass, xeriscaping, and native plants, can have great effects, too.

"Awesome effort," one person wrote. "You'll never be bored with that garden."

"Thank you for sharing!!" another commenter wrote. "I'm super inspired!!"

