Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos after transforming barren front yard: 'Now your house looks homey'

What used to be a plain stretch of lawn is now bursting with flowers, herbs, and fruit trees, and Redditors loved the makeover.



A homeowner's post on the r/NoLawns subreddit drew attention for showing how much a simple yard makeover can change both a home's curb appeal and its environmental footprint. The before-and-after photos captured the shift from a flat patch of grass to a colorful, productive front garden filled with native plants, fruit trees, and pollinator-friendly flowers.

The original poster titled the thread, "4 years ago, 2 years ago and today," and three photos told the story of steady transformation. What began as a water-thirsty stretch of lawn was packed with rosemary, lavender, salvias, wildflowers, and even artichokes and fruit trees.



"Huge improvement! Now your house looks homey!" one commenter wrote.

The homeowner said they planned the yard with their spouse, sketching the design on paper before filling in plants from nurseries and swaps. The rest were chosen for pollinators and resilience, creating a space that is both personal and practical.

For many families, ditching a conventional grass lawn offers big payoffs. Native and drought-tolerant species need less mowing, watering, and fertilizing than turf, cutting bills and saving weekend hours. They also support pollinators such as bees and butterflies, which help secure our food supply.

The environmental ripple effect is significant too: Lawns are the largest irrigated crop in the United States, and reducing their footprint eases strain on local water systems while creating healthier soil and habitats.

Commenters praised the transformation not just for its ecological value but also for how it changed the feel of the home. "From 'blah' to 'wow'! It looks so much more warm & welcoming!" one said. Another added, "The colors are cheerful, and I love that your yard is a usable space with a purpose now!"

