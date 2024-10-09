Proud homeowner shares photos of their Texas backyard transformation: 'It will always be a work in progress'

One Texas homeowner is well on their way to lower water bills and more pollinators in their garden.

The enthusiastic gardener shared progress pictures in a recent Reddit post in r/NoLawns.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Sharing some pics of my backyard where I try to go no-lawn one flower bed at a time," they said. "The backyard had already tall native trees when we bought the house."

The photos show a variety of lush flower and plant beds expanding to swallow up patchy turf grass. The shady backyard is full of natural, twisting trees and colorful decorations, including flamingos, flowers, butterflies, and a slice of watermelon. Many of the plants have budding flowers, too, and all of them are tall, thick, and thriving.

According to the Redditor, the plants were carefully selected.

"I try to plant a combo of native and adapted plants," they said.

This is a smart approach both for their wallet and for the environment. Plants that are adapted to the local weather conditions, including native plants, need little to no watering or care, making them simple and cheap to keep.

Plus, all those flowers will feed pollinators, which are necessary for both wild ecosystems and farms.

The original poster noted that their yard is still a work in progress, likely because it still has patches of lawn.

"It will always be a work in progress!" a commenter said. "Looks great!"

"I love your approach of slowly expanding your garden beds!" said another user. "You have such a great foundation to work with, too. Be sure to create little nooks for benches or chairs so you can sit and survey your kingdom."

"Love the flamingos! I have the same pair," said a third Redditor.

"Yeah, I couldn't resist the urge when I saw them at Costco!" replied the original poster.

