Homeowner stuns with photos of unconventional backyard: 'I thought [it] was a painting'

One Maryland homeowner showed the internet how glorious a backyard can look in the fall with no lawn.

They shared their photos on the r/NoLawns subreddit and wrote: "My lawnless back yard at its fall peak."

The photos show a stunning array of yellow, orange, and green trees and shrubs, framed by a screened porch in some shots and with the remnants of summer flowers visible in others. The vibrant colors speak to an incredible variety of plants that lend character to the yard and will support wildlife throughout the year's seasonal cycle.

"In early November, with color provided by 3 oakleaf hydrangeas, 3 amsonias, 2 Japanese maples and a redbud. As seen through my porch screen, and from just outside the porch," said the original poster.

Switching from your ordinary grass lawn to water-saving and low-maintenance alternatives can have a wide range of benefits.

It can save you money and time, since there is a whole selection of options that are easier to care for than grass, and options such as flowers and native plants also attract pollinators and other beneficial wildlife. You'll use less fertilizer and pesticides, which are both cheaper and better for the environment, and, best of all, you get to enjoy gorgeous views like the one the original poster showed off in these photos.





Even transforming part of your yard lets you enjoy many of these benefits, so you can start slow and transition more of your property as your budget and schedule allow.

Commenters were enraptured with the gorgeous fall colors in the original poster's images.

"I thought picture 1 was a painting," said one user.

"That's why I like that view through the frame of my porch screen," replied the original poster.

After having posted these photos, the original poster also came back with an update in a comment.

"BTW, I was thrilled to be contacted by a local painter who wants to do a painting of this first photo. I said yes, of course, and now can't wait to see it displayed in a gallery!" they said.

