Gardener shares genius hack to prevent weeds from overtaking yard: 'Works great'

With winter approaching, one expert gardener shared a genius idea for clearing your garden beds in time for the spring while doing hardly any manual work.

The no-dig gardening method is easy, affordable, and virtually work-free. As a bonus, it supports biodiversity through rewilding tactics that culminate in a fresh, healthy garden and save you money.

"Break the cycle of weeds in your veggie patch," the gardener, Simon Akeroyd (@simonakeroydgardener), wrote. "Digging the soil this winter will encourage more weeds as you chop through perennial roots (multiplying/root propagating them) and bringing annual weed seeds nearer the surface."

"Break the cycle of weeds in your veggie patch," the gardener, Simon Akeroyd (@simonakeroydgardener), wrote. "Digging the soil this winter will encourage more weeds as you chop through perennial roots (multiplying/root propagating them) and bringing annual weed seeds nearer the surface."

Instead, Simon instructs viewers to start anew. To do this, lay recyclable cardboard on top of the garden bed, weeds and all. Make sure to secure the cardboard. This will smother most of the weeds in the bed. Then, add compost on top of the cardboard. Leave it over wintertime.

Instead, Simon instructs viewers to start anew. To do this, lay recyclable cardboard on top of the garden bed, weeds and all. Make sure to secure the cardboard. This will smother most of the weeds in the bed. Then, add compost on top of the cardboard. Leave it over wintertime.

"The cute worms will take the compost down into the soil over the winter," Simon said.

This eliminates the need for digging. Simon explained that by spring, your beds will be ready for digging and will be weed-free.

Killing your lawn by letting it rot and break down may seem like a counterintuitive approach to cultivating a vibrant garden. However, as many gardeners have revealed, it can be the best method to start a fresh, sustainable, native plant yard.

Native plants and natural grasses can save you a lot of money. They reduce the need for water, and they attract pollinators — which help protect our food supply. They'll also keep your garden happy without fertilizer.

Furthermore, with this cardboard method, there's no need to use hazardous chemicals in your garden. Weed killers not only cut into your savings but can harm you and wildlife.

There are enormous time-saving benefits that come with methods such as these, too. Without spending hours digging in your garden to remove weeds, you will reap a wealth of advantages.

Commenters were ecstatic.

"Very clever man," one wrote.

"I do this all the time," another said. "Works great."

