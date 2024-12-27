  • Home Home

Homeowner demonstrates easy 'no-dig' method to create flowerbeds: 'A really great way to garden'

"Works like a charm!"

by Kelsey Kovner
"Works like a charm!"

Photo Credit: TikTok

To create a lovely garden path, look no further than this no-dig method for simple flower beds. 

The scoop

Brandon Gentry (@brandontgentry) is a DIYer with a heavy metal background sharing tips and tricks with more than half a million followers on TikTok. In one clip, they showed their favorite hack for converting part of your lawn into a no-dig garden. 

@brandontgentry Have you seen this gardening hack? #diy #diygarden #diyflowerbed #gardeninghacks #gardentip #gardenhack #nodig #flowerbed #diylandscaping #nobodysgonnaknow #howwouldtheyknow #homediy #lifehack ♬ how would they know bad girls club - Father Mary

To follow this procedure, start by taking several old cardboard boxes and spreading them along the area you wish to make your garden. Once the cardboard is in place, use your hose to spray it down and get it nice and wet. This damp cardboard will smother any grass beneath and prevent weeds. 

Next, cover the cardboard with soil, and if you'd like, you can top it with mulch. Now that you have your garden sectioned off and prepared, you can dig holes through the dirt and cardboard to place your plants of choice along the garden bed. Brandon added some cute solar lights to his path as well, and you can decorate your garden in a way that brings you joy or creates a backyard oasis. 

How it's working

Creating a garden oasis is a beautiful way to make your home and yard more inviting. Your new plants can also be an eco-friendly choice and a way to support your local ecosystem. By choosing native plants, you can attract pollinators to your yard that will help your plants grow. If you have a vegetable garden, these pollinators will also help you get a higher yield. 

Choosing to convert part of your lawn to native plants can save you money because you will need fewer pesticides and can lower your water bill. If you are looking for more ways to upgrade your yard, you can also swap out some of your grass lawn for a natural lawn option such as clover

Watch now: Netflix chef and bestselling author talks about why she's in love with new cooking technique

In the United States, grass lawns take up massive amounts of space. Per the Natural Resources Defense Council, "manicured turf grass lawns cover up to 50 million acres of land in America." Organizations like Homegrown National Park are working to encourage more homeowners to plant native gardens to create more space for wildlife to utilize around the country. 

What people are saying

Folks on TikTok were excited to try out this gardening method. 

"Yes. The cardboard is biodegradable and breaks down into the soil," wrote one person familiar with the tactic. 

Someone else gave some more background on this type of gardening, saying: "This is called no dig gardening. … It's actually a really great way to garden."

🗣️ How often will you be gardening this summer?

🔘 Every day 🥗

🔘 At least once a week 🥕

🔘 At least once a month 🌱

🔘 I don't garden 🚫

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Another commenter added: "Works like a charm! Thank you for the advice! Saved me a lot of money!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x