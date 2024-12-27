Homeowner demonstrates easy 'no-dig' method to create flowerbeds: 'A really great way to garden'

To create a lovely garden path, look no further than this no-dig method for simple flower beds.

The scoop

Brandon Gentry (@brandontgentry) is a DIYer with a heavy metal background sharing tips and tricks with more than half a million followers on TikTok. In one clip, they showed their favorite hack for converting part of your lawn into a no-dig garden.

To follow this procedure, start by taking several old cardboard boxes and spreading them along the area you wish to make your garden. Once the cardboard is in place, use your hose to spray it down and get it nice and wet. This damp cardboard will smother any grass beneath and prevent weeds.

Next, cover the cardboard with soil, and if you'd like, you can top it with mulch. Now that you have your garden sectioned off and prepared, you can dig holes through the dirt and cardboard to place your plants of choice along the garden bed. Brandon added some cute solar lights to his path as well, and you can decorate your garden in a way that brings you joy or creates a backyard oasis.

How it's working

Creating a garden oasis is a beautiful way to make your home and yard more inviting. Your new plants can also be an eco-friendly choice and a way to support your local ecosystem. By choosing native plants, you can attract pollinators to your yard that will help your plants grow. If you have a vegetable garden, these pollinators will also help you get a higher yield.

Choosing to convert part of your lawn to native plants can save you money because you will need fewer pesticides and can lower your water bill. If you are looking for more ways to upgrade your yard, you can also swap out some of your grass lawn for a natural lawn option such as clover.

In the United States, grass lawns take up massive amounts of space. Per the Natural Resources Defense Council, "manicured turf grass lawns cover up to 50 million acres of land in America." Organizations like Homegrown National Park are working to encourage more homeowners to plant native gardens to create more space for wildlife to utilize around the country.

What people are saying

Folks on TikTok were excited to try out this gardening method.

"Yes. The cardboard is biodegradable and breaks down into the soil," wrote one person familiar with the tactic.

Someone else gave some more background on this type of gardening, saying: "This is called no dig gardening. … It's actually a really great way to garden."

Another commenter added: "Works like a charm! Thank you for the advice! Saved me a lot of money!"

