Homeowner outraged over 'nightmare' neighbor's thoughtless habit: 'I went ahead and called the police'

This neighbor's behavior took "nightmare neighbor" to another level.

You've probably had a bad neighbor once or twice in your life — inconsiderate, noisy, or even disrespectful — but at least they probably didn't drive through your front yard.

A Redditor asked r/neighborsfromhell for advice since their next-door neighbor repeatedly drove through their front yard.

"They keep driving through our front yard to get into theirs, most recently a U-Haul box truck because it would get stuck if they used their driveway," they explained. "... I went ahead and called the police department, and they said if they do it again I can have them criminally trespassed."

Despite "no trespassing" signs, a trash can blockade, and attempts to speak with the neighbors, they continued to drive onto the lawn, destroying it.

Neighbors across the country have been caught vandalizing lawns. Some nightmare neighbors have poisoned grass, pulled up gardens, and even cut down trees.

These actions can be devastating for homeowners that put time, money, and love into caring for native plants and gardens. Destroying greenery is bad for the environment, too, as it provides shelter for local wildlife, supports pollinators, and reduces air and water pollution.

Rewilding your yard can be super simple. Start with a native grass, spread native wildflowers, or even plant a garden so you can grow your own food.

If you have a nightmare neighbor, neglectful landlord, or strict homeowners association, don't let them stop you from making money-saving, planet-friendly home upgrades. Who knows? You may even find some common ground and a way to move forward together.

In this case, commenters couldn't believe the neighbor's behavior. As other options had failed, they encouraged the homeowner to reach out to their landlord and again contact the police.

"Look up tax records on the property if you want to find out who owns it," one user suggested. "If they rent, you will be able to find their landlord. And the damage to your yard is vandalism."

"Call the police to report property damage, take 'em to civil court for damages," another wrote.

