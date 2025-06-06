Homeowner enraged after neighbor denies committing destructive act on his property: 'Came home to find this'

A homeowner had to install security cameras in their yard after their property was destroyed.

A Redditor arrived home to find one of their trees sawed in half and asked r/treelaw for help after their only neighbor denied cutting it down.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Came home to find this tree laying along the road frontage of my property. It was 20 feet in my property line," they wrote. "… [My neighbor] said it had fallen in his driveway so he put it on my property. … It appears someone cut it previously to kill the tree and then it was either pushed or fell over. It was definitely dead before it hit the ground today."

The tree had clearly been cut — it definitely didn't fall on its own. The neighbor denied involvement, but as one commenter noted, "Who else but an abutting neighbor has motivation to cut a tree down on someone else's property?"

Unfortunately, neighbors frequently take it upon themselves to illegally remove trees on other homeowners' properties. One Virginian checked their security cameras after several of their saplings were uprooted and found their neighbor had been ripping them up.

Many states have laws protecting trees from vandalism. In California, for example, neighbors can trim overhanging branches, but if the tree is damaged or killed, the tree's owner can sue. Depending on the size, age, and species of the tree, compensation can be thousands of dollars.

It's not just about the money. Trees offer aesthetic appeal, improve air quality, provide shelter for local wildlife, and cool the surrounding area. Even a single tree makes a difference — "one large tree can provide a day's supply of oxygen for up to four people," according to the Department of Agriculture.

Removing a tree doesn't just cause inconvenience; it's an expensive crime that hurts the homeowner and environment.

Commenters couldn't believe the neighbor's audacity.

"I don't even understand why he cut it? Looks like there are a bunch of other trees all around, including one big tree literally right next to it," one user said. "What does cutting this one small tree do?"

"What is it with neighbors cutting down trees that aren't theirs?" another commenter asked.

