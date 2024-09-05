Homeowner met with warnings after sharing photo of newly planted tree: 'Grab your shovel'

"They have sensitive roots and don't do well with transporting."

For people who aren't experienced landscapers or arborists, it can be difficult to know how to install new trees on a property. But luckily for one homeowner, they avoided potentially catastrophic damage by double-checking.

They posted a photo of the newly planted tree on Reddit, asking, "Did I plant this Japanese Maple too close to my house?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo depicts the young green sapling planted incredibly close to the walls, what looks to be a distance of not more than 2 feet per side. Asking for input, they said that they were currently "trying to decide whether to move it during the winter farther away."

The answer to their question was an immediate and resounding yes.

"Yes, 10 [feet] too close. But you can always move the house," one person joked.

"Grab your shovel," another advised.

One person also pointed out that not only was the tree too close, it was also planted too deep in the soil. "Expose that root flare!" they encouraged, sharing a resource explaining that the flare — the part of the trunk that widens toward the ground — should be above the soil to ensure fast, healthy growth.

Another commenter shared a warning, saying, "Move it but be careful. They have sensitive roots and don't do well with transporting."

While it can be a laborious process to install and care for a new tree, the benefits are numerous, especially for native trees and plants.

Not only are native plants beautiful, they're also easier to maintain, requiring less water and upkeep than other species that haven't evolved in the local ecosystem. They also serve as important sources of food and habitat for local pollinators, which in turn anchor the very food chain that keeps human beings alive.

