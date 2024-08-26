  • Home Home

Homeowner met with concerns after sharing photo of newly planted magnolia tree: 'Is this ... acceptable?'

by Lindy Whitehouse
Photo Credit: Reddit

A homeowner was met with concerns after they reached out for advice on the r/landscaping subreddit regarding their new little gem magnolia tree. 

In the post, the OP shared a picture of their freshly planted magnolia tree growing up a trellis and reached out to ask, "Is this a mulch volcano or acceptable?" 

"You HAVE to learn how to prune and train it properly or you're going to end up with a mess."
Photo Credit: Reddit

A mulch volcano is a term that refers to too much mulch piled at the base of a tree, which can be harmful to the plant. 

The commenters reassured the OP that the mulch was fine, but there were several concerns over how close the tree was to the house. 

One person wrote, "This will be a beautiful tree where it is but you HAVE to learn how to prune and train it properly or you're going to end up with a mess."

Little gem magnolia trees are native to North America and produce large white, fragrant flowers in the spring, which make them a beautiful addition to any garden. Native plants and trees have evolved to adapt to the local environment, which includes the soil and climate, and they have mutualistic relationships with the local wildlife which benefits both the plants and the animals. 

Watch now: This company helps you earn rewards through your unwanted clothing

Native plants are important for supporting pollinators, such as birds, bees, and butterflies. Pollinators are essential for plant reproduction and are known as keystone species because many other animals, including humans, depend on them. The production of several fruits, such as kiwis and melons, as well as Brazil nuts and cocoa beans, are completely dependent on pollinators. 

Rewilding your garden is also a great way to save money. Because they are adapted to the local climate and soil, native plants don't require fertilizer or watering once they are established, which means lower water bills and less money spent at the garden center. 

Reaching out to local garden centers that specialize in native plants is a great way to learn what will work in your space. The OP here seemed unconcerned about the placement of the tree because the person they spoke to had reassured them it would not be a problem even though several commenters felt it was "too close to the house."

The OP responded, "I should clarify it's a 'little gem magnolia' so it might not grow to become a problem."

x