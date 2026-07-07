Gardener stumped after uncovering mysterious cluster of white ovals beneath planter

Proper identification is important before mitigating actions are taken.

After moving an outdoor planter, a New York City gardener uncovered an unexpected sight: a tightly packed cluster of mysterious tan ovals.

Curious, the gardener shared photos online — only to learn from commenters that the objects were actually ant cocoons.

What happened?

In r/gardening, the poster shared images of the discovery and asked, "What are these?"

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Redditors identified the objects as ant pupae, also called ant cocoons.

Gardeners can come across the insects under containers, in raised beds, or around roots, and it is not always obvious whether they should be left alone or dealt with.

People in the comments joked about the discovery, referring to the ants as "forbidden pine nuts" and "some bad risotto."

Others were grossed out by the colony of eggs.

Why does it matter?

The discovery also highlighted a common question among home gardeners: Which insects are harmful pests and which play a beneficial role?

Unless the ants in question were invasive, the tiny bugs can be helpful by loosening soil and breaking down organic matter. In some cases, they can also protect against aphids, which can damage plants. That makes proper identification important before taking any mitigating actions.

For people growing herbs, vegetables, or fruit at home, understanding the differences in insects can make gardening less stressful and easier to manage.

In general, gardening offers an enjoyable hobby that can reduce stress and provide fruitful harvests. Homegrown produce is often more flavorful than store-bought options, and gardening can support physical and mental well-being by getting people outside and moving regularly.

If ants or other critters do become a problem, chemical-free mitigation methods can help protect both plants and pollinators.

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