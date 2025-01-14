  • Home Home

Residents conflicted by New York City's plans in their neighborhood: 'Only if the solutions are holistic'

In this case, it's a matter of budget, space, and care.

by Thomas Godwin
Photo Credit: Friends of Morningside Park

There's no escaping the fact that metropolitan areas are concrete jungles, and New York City aims to reduce this heat sink by planting 18,000 trees, according to the Columbia Spectator.

One of the oldest and most convenient ways to cool off in the summer heat is to find a shady spot. Concrete and asphalt temperatures soar throughout the hottest months of the year, radiating from every building, sidewalk, and street. 

Shade provides relief from the relentless sun overhead and reduces the temperatures radiating from the surrounding environment. A tree's shady influence can reduce the temperature by up to 25 degrees Fahrenheit. 

West Harlem is one of the primary focal points, but not everyone is thrilled with the move, specifically the local community boards.

The fact that it's a somewhat political and fiscal disagreement, rather than a lack of climate-conscious realism, is reflective of the neverending political infighting. 

Space is a luxury in some New York boroughs, thanks to a lot of concrete and asphalt versus very little earth. West Harlem, however, is an exception to the rule, thanks to a large number of parks in the area. 

Brad Taylor, president of Friends of Morningside Park, expressed an odd combination of optimism and cynicism when he wrote in a statement to the Spectator, "This initiative could have an important impact but only if the solutions are holistic and involve all aspects of the built environment, not just parks."

He's right. Trees aren't the end-all, be-all solution. Much more is needed. For now, this tree-planting project is set for a nine-year cycle in keeping with New York Governor Kathy Hochul's plans under the Climate Act. 

In a release announcing her plans, Hochul said, "New York's natural beauty is unmatched, and we must take the necessary steps to keep it that way for generations to come.

