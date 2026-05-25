New homesteaders perplexed over inhereted cow's nonstop mooing

A veterinarian in the comments added that constant mooing could also be a sign of sickness or pain.

A new homesteader's first surprise after closing on a property wasn't a broken fence or a stubborn tractor — it was a gifted cow that wouldn't stop mooing. After turning to Reddit for help, they quickly learned the loud calls were likely less of a mystery and more of a message.

In a post on r/homestead, a first-time property owner explained that the previous owners had left them a cow. The new owners said the animal had hay, water, and a barn, but was mooing "a LOT," prompting them to ask if something was wrong.

Experienced cattle owners flooded the thread with a few likely explanations. The most common was loneliness. Several commenters pointed out that cows are herd animals and can become distressed when left alone, especially after a move or a change in routine.

Others said the nonstop noise could mean the cow was in heat, particularly if she is a dairy breed. Another possibility raised in the thread was that the cow had recently been separated from a calf and was still reacting to that loss.

A veterinarian in the comments added that constant mooing could also be a sign of sickness or pain, though they said loneliness and heat were the most likely causes if the animal was still eating and pooping normally.

The post struck a nerve because it highlights how steep the learning curve can be when people inherit or unexpectedly take on livestock. A cow may seem like a simple addition to a rural property, but commenters made clear that cattle care comes with serious welfare, health, and safety responsibilities.

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For the animal, the issue matters because constant vocalizing can be a sign that an important need is not being met. If the cow is isolated, she may be under stress. If she is sick or in pain, waiting too long to act could make the problem worse.

The thread became an informal crash course in why preparation matters before bringing large animals onto a homestead. It also served as a reminder that good animal care often starts with understanding normal behavior. In this case, seasoned farmers quickly recognized the mooing as communication rather than random noise.

Commenters urged the new owners to start with the basics: watch whether the cow is eating and passing manure normally, and find a local large-animal veterinarian right away.

The biggest recommendation, though, was companionship. Multiple people said the best long-term fix would likely be getting the cow a friend, ideally another cow. Some added that a goat or sheep could help if a second cow isn't immediately possible.

The original poster seemed to take the advice seriously, replying that they hadn't considered loneliness and would begin looking for a companion that week, though they did note the already had four sheep.

"Cows are herd animals. She's lonely and looking for friends," one commenter wrote.

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