New Jersey gardeners planted a food pantry garden in May and have already harvested 113 pounds of produce

"We're hoping to hit 2,000 pounds total by the end of the season."

A new garden in northern New Jersey is turning its first enormous harvest into fresh food for neighbors in need.

According to the gardeners behind the project, one harvest from the plot totaled 113 pounds of produce just weeks after planting began in May.

What happened?

A member of the Certified Gardeners Association of Passaic County shared progress from a new effort to grow food for a nearby pantry.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The original poster wrote on Reddit, "Thought you all would enjoy a picture of our latest harvest: 113 pounds! We only started planting on May 13th, so we're hoping to hit 2,000 pounds total by the end of the season."

Why does it matter?

Community pantry gardens can help households stretched by high grocery costs, especially when they offer fresh fruits and vegetables that are often expensive to buy. They also show how much can be grown from a modest space in a fairly short time.

There are consumer benefits beyond that, too. Many people say vegetables and herbs picked at peak ripeness taste better than store-bought versions.

The activity can support health as well. Planting, watering, and harvesting provide light exercise, while time in the garden can reduce stress and strengthen connections to both nature and other people.

What's being done?

Any seasoned gardener knows that pests are a problem, but when asked about the tiny terrors, the OP said they use a chemical-free approach.

"We do a lot of companion planting," they noted. "We mixed lots of herbs, marigolds, nasturtium, etc throughout the appropriate beds to keep the little ones away."

The site was built on a former playground, so an 8.5-foot fence around it helps keep deer out.

They are thinking ahead about smaller animals, too. Grant funding will go toward burying chicken wire around the perimeter to discourage rabbits.

Another strategy is keeping some beds apart so disease in one area is less likely to spread to another. That trial-and-error mindset can help home gardeners too, especially those looking for alternatives to harsher pest-control methods.

"This is so impressive!" one commenter wrote.

The original poster added, "This first year is data collection."

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