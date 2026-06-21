New homesteader turns to Reddit as quarter-acre garden is swallowed by weeds

"The previous owner had perennials and irrigation in here but damn if we can find most of it."

A new homesteader took to the internet with questions about a quarter-acre garden swallowed by weeds. The big debate: clear it now, wait it out, or let animals handle the mess first?

What happened?

A homesteader posted on Reddit seeking insight into reclaiming their land.

"We just moved to a 60-acre homestead with a quarter-acre garden (zone 5) completely overrun by weeds," they wrote. "The previous owner had perennials and irrigation in here but damn if we can find most of it."

Because they were not planning to plant this year, the owner said they did not want to leave the area as bare soil. They also wanted to avoid "chemicals" and were considering whether to "bush-hog it and cardboard/mulch it," but were unsure if that should happen "now or later" or how to do it "without destroying any gems hidden underneath."

That kind of overgrowth can conceal more than nuisance plants, with perennials and irrigation lines potentially mixed into the tangle.

Why does it matter?

Reviving a garden without synthetic herbicides can save homeowners money over time, especially if the space eventually produces fruits, vegetables, and herbs that would otherwise come from the grocery store. Homegrown produce also tends to taste fresher, and gardening itself can support both physical activity and mental health.

Instead of wiping out the area, many commenters pushed for a slower approach to preserve soil health and give desirable plants a chance to reappear.

The conversation also reflected a common gardening lesson: Not everything that looks like a weed is worthless.

In recently disturbed spaces, some helpful or edible plants can pop up on their own, so identifying what is there before doing a full clear-out can help prevent costly mistakes.

What are people saying?

A few themes dominated the replies, and goats were the runaway favorite.

One commenter wrote, "You can rent goats: a farmer shows up with a trailer of 100+ goats that eat weeds and leave grass."

"Are you sure they're all 'weeds'?" another asked. "Look at what's growing first; beneficial plants often appear after some disturbance, so bush-hogging a few times to start is a good idea."

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