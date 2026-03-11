Cautious homebuyer searches for advice after discovering 23-year contract attached to new listing: 'Valuable or liability?'

"I work in the industry and know that things don't work great forever."

The rising popularity of home solar panels is undoubtedly a positive when it comes to cutting down on energy bills and building a more sustainable future. It's always good to err on the side of caution, however, when venturing into the solar energy landscape for the first time.

Some companies attempt to profit unfairly off their prospective clients by charging absurd leasing rates or installation costs. They may even fail to uphold consistent maintenance clauses in their PPAs, which are also known as power purchase agreements.

In the r/solar subreddit, one user relayed a dilemma they encountered when buying a home: while most things were in appealing condition, the house came with a solar lease.

Unsure of how to move forward, the Redditor asked for advice, inquiring whether this rooftop addition might serve more as "valuable or liability."

After all, while installing solar panels can keep your home powered for less each month than the local power grid, signing onto a preestablished solar PPA may not be everyone's preference.

Unlike straightforward ownership, solar leases require homeowners to pay a monthly utility cost. The homeowner's utility costs may not go down as much as they would with solar ownership, but leasing solar avoids upfront installation costs.

Whether you go for ownership or leasing, solar panels do have their perks. In addition to reducing demand for polluting energy, going solar can help you significantly reduce how much you pay for energy on a monthly basis.

Folks in the subreddit were doubtful overall of the solar lease cited by the OP, believing it's better to design your own solar system from scratch.

"Would I consider buying a house with solar that has already been installed and purchased?" one user wrote. "Probably. But I would want to see performance data over the years. I work in the industry and know that things don't work great forever."

"If you want a house with solar on it, buy a house, then put solar on it," advised another. "Pay cash/don't finance it. The various solar financing schemes are meant to make someone money — just not you."

