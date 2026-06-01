Homesteader finally plants apple trees after years of waiting as warnings pour in about deer and rodents

"Society prospers when people plant trees they will never enjoy the shade of."

A homesteader shared a post on Reddit about newly planted apple trees, saying they had "been waiting ages" to finally live somewhere they could grow them.

That wholesome milestone quickly turned into a practical discussion about how to protect young trees from deer, rabbits, and rodents before the first harvest ever arrives.

What's happening?

In a post shared on r/Homestead, a Redditor celebrated planting apple trees after years of wanting the chance. The user added a realistic note, writing: "Still a high chance they die before I get any fruit."

Photo Credit: Reddit



"Even if you never get a taste of the fruit remember; 'society prospers when people plant trees they will never enjoy the shade of,'" said one commenter.

Other commenters shared what mature fruit trees had brought to their own homes, from fresh eating to cider-making and even brewing.

One person wrote that they used apples from their previous property "in the beers I brewed and as hard cider," while the original poster explained that they planted for their child but expected coworkers would gladly take the extras.

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Still, the excitement came with warnings. One reader urged the OP to install tree guards and fencing, noting that deer, rabbits, and rodents can strip bark and kill young trees before they produce.

Why does it matter?

Fruit trees can pay off over time. Once established, they can help households save money on produce, enjoy fresher food, and generate enough abundance to share with family, friends, or neighbors.

Gardening also offers benefits beyond the grocery bill. Planting, pruning, watering, and tending a food garden can support physical activity and improve mental health by creating a calming, hands-on routine outdoors.

The original poster later explained that a previous home in Charleston, South Carolina, sat on what felt like sandy old marshland where "the only two things that thrived in it were hot peppers and banana trees."

What are people saying?

The replies reflected how vulnerable home food systems can be in the early stages. A single season of damage from deer or rodents can erase years of waiting. Commenters also emphasized starting small and planning for protection early.

"I promise they wont die if you feed them. First year is critical," wrote one user.

Another said: "Oh good luck! I can't wait to get some land again and plant some apple trees!"

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