Farmer asks if raising rabbits is worth it, and owners say the real win may be the garden

A farmer already surrounded by cattle, chickens, and pigs turned to the internet with a practical question: Would raising rabbits actually be worth it? Most of the replies said yes, but many people argued the real payoff might come from benefits beyond the meat.

What happened?

The question appeared in Reddit's r/homestead forum, posted by a user who said they had recently moved to their wife's family farm. Although the property already produced eggs and meat from chickens, cows, and the occasional pig, rising grocery prices had them considering whether rabbits were still worth adding.

"My grandpa was big into rabbits... they seemed rather hands-off compared to other meat animals," they wrote, adding, "Grocery prices are getting to the point I shed a tear every time at checkout, so I'd just like more options for things I can raise/grow at home."

The conversation quickly turned to the work involved, the cost of keeping them fed, and whether rabbits make sense on a farm that already has plenty of animal protein.

Commenters also emphasized how many roles rabbits can fill on a small property. In addition to meat, they pointed to fur and manure, and some noted that the droppings can help support worm bins — a useful bonus for people who garden or fish.

Why does it matter?

Rabbits can appeal to households trying to produce more of their own food because they breed quickly and can be raised in a small space. Several people in the thread also said they are simpler to process than chickens because there is no plucking, which can make them a more manageable way to add home-raised protein without taking on bigger livestock.

At the same time, commenters stressed that rabbits don't automatically save money. If they depend on store-bought feed, the financial benefit can shrink fast. And for families that already have plenty of meat on hand, rabbits may not solve the part of the grocery bill that hurts most.

The garden angle came up again and again. Many people described rabbit manure as one of the strongest reasons to keep them, since it can support food production even apart from the meat.

What are people saying?

Commenters had plenty of thoughts and advice.

"Great for a lot of things, not just meat," one said, "delicious, easy, low cost of entry, furs are great, and rabbit fertilizer keeps your garden happy forever."

"I would not bother with them if I already had way more meat livestock than we could ever possibly eat," another advised. "I see rabbit as being more of an "alternative" to chickens and pigs and cows, not really an addition. Unless you just really love rabbit meat."

"From a fertilizer standpoint alone they're also worthwhile," said one more. "I know several people who have rabbits just for the fertilizer and never butcher them."

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