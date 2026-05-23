Nearly 9 in 10 Americans are worried that rising costs for basics are about to get even worse

For many Americans, sticker shock is no longer a one-off frustration at the pump or checkout line — it's starting to feel like the new normal. And according to a new survey, most people think the squeeze is about to get even tighter in the months ahead.

JD Power's latest monthly consumer sentiment report says almost 9 in 10 Americans expect everyday essentials to get more expensive within the next three months.

In the company's April poll of 4,000 consumers, 46% described themselves as "somewhat" worried about prices going up, and 41% said they were "extremely" worried, according to the JD Power report, cited by The Hill. Another 11% said they were not worried at all, while 2% said they did not know. Altogether, that means 87% expressed concern — two percentage points higher than in JD Power's February survey.

The broader inflation picture helps explain why. Consumer prices increased by 0.6% between March and April, bringing the annual inflation rate to 3.8%, Bureau of Labor Statistics data show. According to the BLS, that was the fastest year-over-year pace since May 2023. Meanwhile, the U.S. average for a gallon of regular gas was above $4.56.

The financial pressure is already showing up in daily life. JD Power's survey also found that over 70% said gas cost them more than a month earlier, more than three-quarters said the same about groceries, and 49% said utilities were higher.

When basic needs get more expensive, families have less room to breathe. The survey also found that over 60% said recent increases in the price of everyday goods stopped them from making bigger purchases during the previous month.

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That can create a ripple effect far beyond a single grocery trip. Delaying big purchases may mean putting off a more efficient appliance, a lower-cost commuting option, or other upgrades that could reduce monthly expenses over time. Rising costs today can make it harder to build a more stable and affordable future tomorrow.

The burden also tends to hit communities unevenly. Households already stretched thin by rent, childcare, transportation, and energy bills often have the fewest options when prices spike. For them, higher costs are not just inconvenient — they can derail savings goals, emergency planning, and long-term financial security.

And when people are forced to focus only on immediate survival, progress toward healthier homes, lower pollution, and more resilient neighborhoods becomes harder to achieve.

While individuals can't control inflation, there are a few practical ways to soften the blow. For transportation costs, small steps such as combining errands, keeping tires properly inflated, and using public transit or carpooling when possible can help stretch each tank of gas. It's a good time to walk or ride a bike instead of driving if you can.

At home, lowering energy use can also make a noticeable difference. Checking for local utility assistance programs, sealing drafts, and exploring available incentives for efficient upgrades can reduce monthly bills.

For grocery bills, growing your own food, meal planning, buying in-season produce, and cutting food waste can help households keep more money in their pockets.

According to JD Power, the survey ran from April 9-21 and carries a margin of error of 1.6 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

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