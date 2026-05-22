'I just gun it': New Dodge Charger Daytona EV owner says instant torque changed everything

"There's no going back to ICE cars for most of us after experiencing the joy of driving a nice EV."

From cost savings to instant torque, more and more drivers are realizing the vast benefits of all-electric driving. One driver recently took to Reddit to discuss how upgrading to a Dodge Charger Daytona EV has changed their driving habits.

In the post on the r/electricvehicles subreddit, the driver explained that the car's instant power delivery changed everyday driving in a way they did not fully appreciate until getting behind the wheel.

The new owner said they were unsure at first whether the all-electric muscle car would be the right fit. That changed quickly.

"I'm so in love with this vehicle," they wrote, praising the Charger Daytona EV's styling and performance.

The biggest difference, they said, shows up in routine traffic moments. Instead of the awkward guessing game that can happen when another driver is trying to merge, the owner said, "With the EV, I just gun it and it isn't an issue." That instant torque — the near-immediate response when the accelerator is pressed — became a major selling point.

The post also highlighted a budget perk of EV driving. The owner said they charged from 30% to 80% for less than $5 at the closest station.

Commenters quickly chimed in with similar reactions.

"There's no going back to ICE cars for most of us after experiencing the joy of driving a nice EV," one person wrote.

For many drivers, the real benefits reveal themselves in small moments, such as easier merges, quieter commutes, fewer maintenance chores, and cheaper costs.

That matters because these kinds of benefits can directly affect a household budget and daily stress levels. In this case, going from 30% to 80% for under $5 hints at the savings many EV drivers can see compared to paying for a tank of gas.

Drivers in the thread also pointed to other practical advantages. One commenter said they "can't imagine going back to an ICE car."

"I will even look at supercars sometimes and then think 'What's the point?'" they added.

Beyond cost and convenience, more drivers switching to EVs can also help reduce planet-warming pollution from transportation, one of the biggest sources of emissions.

Specs on paper may not fully capture the feeling of instant acceleration or the way an EV can simplify stop-and-go driving, highway merges, and short trips around town.

It also helps to look closely at local charging options. The Reddit poster's less-than-$5 session shows that rates can vary depending on who operates the charger. Municipal and workplace chargers can sometimes offer lower-cost options than drivers expect.

And, if you are able to charge at home, EV ownership is even easier.

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