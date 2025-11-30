  • Home Home

Officials greenlight new housing development with game-changing features: 'Sets a new standard'

"This isn't just about building homes."

by Misty Layne
The UK's largest net zero carbon housing development is on its way now that the Welsh government and Barratt Redrow have agreed to a contract to build it.

As Savills reported, Savills Cardiff managed the deal, which will see Cosmeston Farm in the Vale of Glamorgan gain 576 new energy-efficient homes designed to create as much energy as they consume. To ensure the new homes and development are indeed net zero carbon, Cardiff University will independently verify data that monitors the buildings' zero-carbon performance. 

In addition to the new homes, a new primary school will also be built, along with an active travel route and open space to create an entirely sustainable community. 

Of the homes in the new development, 50% will be affordable, and 219 will be available for social rent. 

On a visit to the site of the upcoming development, Jayne Bryant, the cabinet secretary for housing and local government, said, according to Savills: "This landmark development sets a new standard for sustainable housing not only in Wales but across the U.K. and beyond."

To create net zero carbon housing, Barratt Redrow explained that it would make each home energy-efficient through the use of photovoltaic solar panels and batteries for power as well as a ground-source heat pump for heating. 

Overall, this new housing development has the potential to save homeowners a significant amount of money while also helping them reduce the amount of pollution coming from their homes, leading to a healthier and happier community. 

As Savills reported, Bryant said about the development: "This isn't just about building homes — it's about creating thriving communities and tackling the climate emergency head-on."

