Homeowner outraged by aggressive neighbor's destructive act: 'Call the police'

"He was swearing at me and everything."

Being a homeowner usually means dealing with neighbors and participating in a community. But sometimes, certain neighbors can take disagreements too far.

In the r/NoLawns subreddit, a Reddit user posted about their experience with a pushy neighbor who crossed boundaries. They said they found the neighbor in their yard spraying a weedkiller on their plants.

"We do have some weeds, but we've just had rain and that's the way it goes. The weeds are flat, so we're not talking anything super visible or tall," they said. "... I don't live in an HOA, but everyone has manicured desert gardens.

"... My husband and I both work and most people on this street are retired with nothing better to do. … I totally respect keeping a house and yard nice and we do, but we're not as anal about it as they are. He was swearing at me and everything."

It's unfortunate luck to wind up with a difficult neighbor. Sometimes they can act as an obstacle for homeowners who are trying to be environmentally friendly and make sustainable changes to their homes and yards. And in cases such as this one, they may even escalate situations by trespassing on your property and getting aggressive.

Commenters urged the poster to report the neighbor to the police. They also suggested installing security cameras.

"That's not arrogant, that's straight-up bullying. He went INTO your yard because he thought he was entitled to, probably as you say because you're a younger woman. The only response to this is to call the cops back and have him ticketed for trespassing so he knows you're not afraid of him," one user said.

Another wrote: "You do not need to justify or explain. How you keep your garden and lawn is your business. … Call the police if he trespasses again."

The original poster added an update: "We officially trespassed him today. Just wanted to sincerely thank everyone for their feedback. ... I try way too hard to keep the peace whilst others walk over me and that has come to [an end], so thank you."

