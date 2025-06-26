Homeowner flustered after repeatedly catching troubling behavior by neighbor's kid on video: 'What are my options?'

"I'm upset that I'm having to foot the bill for dad's inability to monitor his kids."

One homeowner found themself in a frustrating situation with progressive damage to their lawn and property caused by their neighbor's trespassing children. The homeowner shared their concern with the "r/BadNeighbors" subreddit, asking for any advice.

"Recently, one of the neighborhood children have begun riding their bike up my driveway and through my property. I approached dad about this twice, mostly because said child rode their bike through an area … recently sprayed with herbicides, and because they caused minor damage," the original poster wrote.

Even after the conversation with the father, however, the kid continued to ride their bike on the OP's property, causing more damage to the lawn.

"I have video footage," the OP wrote, explaining that they took the evidence to the police, but were met with indifference by law enforcement, who wrote off the situation as just kids being kids.

"What are my options to protect myself and my property?" the OP asked.

Not only is biking on grass much more difficult than riding on concrete, but repeatedly biking across the same spot can eventually kill the grass due to the lack of air and water from the grass being flattened. Over time, this will create ruts as the softer soil compacts under the weight of the bike, forming an indented trail line.

Biking in wet or muddy conditions, especially, can lead to soil erosion, which degrades the natural landscape.

If you're dealing with a thin, patchy lawn or bike tracks in your yard, first eliminate the cause of the damage — whether that's kids riding repeatedly over your grass or drought conditions causing soil compaction.

Aerate the soil by using a rake or a garden cultivator, allowing your grass to properly absorb water and nutrients to grow back into a lush, green lawn. Adding grass seeds in particularly sparse areas may help fill in the patches and bring your lawn back to life.

If you prefer a fuller look to your lawn, consider adding native plants and allowing it to grow unconstrained. Native plants are slower-growing and generally require less water than invasive species, which could save you time, money, and effort on lawn maintenance and water bills.

Native plants also attract native pollinators to your yard, which helps maintain a healthy and balanced ecosystem, reducing the need to use toxic chemical pesticides to control pests. They are also essential for plant and crop reproduction, helping protect the human food supply.

"Take photos of the damage, take a video, document the times and days they trespassed," one user suggested. However, the OP had already tried that: "I have. I have over 2 dozen videos, and the police refuse to formally have him tresspassed, despite him now damaging property."

"Motion activated sprinkler system??" another commenter proposed — that, too, the OP had already bought. "I'm upset that I'm having to foot the bill for dads inability to monitor his kids," the OP replied.

