Outraged homeowner shares photos after discovering neighbor's destructive act: 'This is a crime'

Unfortunately, disputes like this are not uncommon.

Having a variety of thriving trees on your property can be everything from a beautiful view to an energy-saving boon.

Unfortunately for one Redditor, a neighbor trespassed on their property and cut down several evergreen trees.

As the original poster described, the branches of these trees reached over the fence into the neighbor's property. The neighbors had asked that the trees be trimmed, and the poster said no.

In the initial photos of the post, some evergreen trees were visible along the fence. In the later photos, the OP showed the stumps left behind after the trees were removed.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster asked if the situation was even legal, and the comments were quick to explain.

One commenter wrote: "If the trees are on your property then no, they can't cut them down. They could have only pruned the limbs that hung over their property."





Most commenters advised the poster to take the issue to the r/TreeLaw subreddit, saying: "This is a crime."

The OP talked about the advantages of the trees bringing lots of shade to the property. The Arbor Day Foundation noted that trees save homeowners money on energy bills in a variety of ways. Their shade can reduce the need for air conditioning in the summer, and they can block some winter winds, saving on heating bills.

If you are looking to plant some trees on your property, just be sure not to smother the tree's roots beneath a mulch volcano. While many landscapers find this design aesthetically pleasing, it is highly detrimental to the tree's health.

Unfortunately, property disputes with neighbors are all too common.

Sometimes, having a tough conversation with a neighbor to avoid situations like this Reddit post can be the best thing for the local environment and your property.

While some of the pine trees may have been lost, the large oak tree still stands in the Reddit poster's yard, which many counted as a win.

"That oak is gorgeous," one commenter wrote.

