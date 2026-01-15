Homeowner shares video of thoughtless neighbor's infuriating nighttime behavior: 'This is deliberately obnoxious'

"When this happened to me, I emailed the township and it was taken care of within a week or so."

A homeowner shared their frustration and a video showing a neighbor's powerful outdoor light flashing directly into their window at night to Reddit's r/mildlyinfuriating. It's so bright it completely washes out the camera lens when it points toward them.

Please be advised, especially if you have epilepsy, that the video features a bright flashing light.

The post, titled "Our neighbor's light flashes all night directly into our window," shows the beam pulsing relentlessly.

The video (click here to watch if the embed doesn't appear, again provided you are not prone to light-induced seizures) quickly gained traction as commenters weighed in with their own experiences of difficult neighbors and intrusive lighting.

Many noted that while outdoor lights are often installed for security, poorly aimed or overly bright fixtures can cross a line. Improper lighting can turn a safety measure into a nightly disturbance that affects sleep, mental health, and even local wildlife.

Beyond the annoyance factor, situations like this can become a real barrier for people trying to live their own ways at home.

Homeowners who prefer natural darkness, passive cooling, or simply uncovered windows at night may find their efforts undermined by excessive outdoor lighting. Light pollution also wastes energy and disrupts local wildlife, particularly insects and birds that depend on natural day-night cycles.

Commenters offered a range of suggestions from polite conversations and mediation to practical fixes like blackout curtains or reflective mirrors. Several stressed that documenting the issue — as this homeowner did — can help when approaching property managers or city officials.

The clip otherwise sparked a flood of reactions from viewers.

One commenter wrote, "Light pollution is mildly infuriating (too brighter light), this is deliberately obnoxious."

Another added, "Light and sound pollution are not treated nearly as severely as they should be."

A third suggested a potential solution: "When this happened to me I emailed the township and it was taken care of within a week or so and hasn't been a problem since."

