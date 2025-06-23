Homeowner horrified after mystery liquid flows from neighbor's property: 'Call the health department'

"Tell them they have to permanently fix this."

What would you do if your crawl space was slowly becoming a mini swamp thanks to your neighbor's mystery runoff? It may sound far-fetched, but one Redditor experienced this exact problem.

A Reddit post in the "r/landscaping" community drew strong interest after a user shared photos showing murky wastewater flowing directly toward their home and into their crawl space. The original poster believed the water was coming from the laundry, as it contained pieces of lint.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

However, some Reddit users thought the source might be more concerning, as the remnants look seriously unpleasant. They even suggested that what appears to be lint may actually be toilet paper pulp.

"Call the health department. You need an inspection," one Redditor advised. Others recommended taking legal action if the neighbor doesn't act quickly.

Situations like this aren't uncommon. For example, some homeowners discovered that their next-door neighbors were draining pool water into their garden.

In another instance, a resident saw their neighbor tossing dog poop bags into a storm drain. These situations spark debates and highlight how community behavior has a big impact on the environment.

As extreme weather intensifies due to rising global temperatures, problems like this are likely to become more common. According to NASA, storms are growing stronger — and neighborhoods that don't plan for proper drainage are going to feel it the hardest.

Many solutions depend on cooperation among neighbors. Something as simple as installing a rainwater system or ensuring proper catchment for runoff can help build resilient homes and climate-friendly communities.

In the comment section, Redditors had plenty to say about the best course of action. One wrote, "The correct solution is usually the easiest. Stop it at the source, which is the neighbors plumbing."

Another urged the poster to be more firm: "Reading through these replies, I think you're being too nice here. You're not burning a bridge by being firm on this. Tell them they have to permanently fix this."

To help keep the neighborhood safe and healthy, consider taking local action. Raise environmental awareness within your community and hold each other accountable for actions that harm the planet.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.