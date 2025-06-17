Landowner alarmed after neighbor's modification raises red flags: 'Is this allowed?'

A frustrated landowner turned to Reddit after discovering a noticeable change to their desert lot.

A neighbor had raised the shared property line nearly 10 inches, potentially setting the stage for drainage issues.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In a post to r/landscaping, the user explained that their neighbor had "flattened his area and built a driveway," pushing the leftover dirt all the way to the edge of the property line.

"It's already looking like a drainage issue," the user wrote. "Is this allowed? Aren't you supposed to have an easement for drainage when adding height?"

The post included photos showing a clear elevation difference between the two properties. It's understandable that the landowner is questioning this move, as in drier regions like the desert Southwest, proper grading and drainage are important. A poorly planned elevation like this could cause rainwater to pool and damage neighboring homes or land.

Reddit commenters were quick to weigh in. "As far as I can tell, you're one light rainstorm from his dirt becoming your dirt," one user wrote.

Another joked, "He's got the high ground now."

This brings up bigger issues about property rights, climate resilience, and the role of good neighbors in protecting both.

As more homeowners look into sustainable features like rain gardens, permeable driveways, or native landscaping, they may face setbacks from difficult neighbors or outdated HOA rules.

That's why open communication is encouraged. Local ordinances often require grading plans and runoff protections, and thoughtful landscaping and responsible development can help prevent conflict.

If you're facing barriers to adopting climate-friendly home solutions, a good place to start is by learning how to talk about climate with family, friends, and neighbors.

"I would always open a dialog with the neighbor before involving the local regulatory body," one person commented. "I always assume ignorance over malice initially in situations like this. If this is a new neighbor, going right to legal action without seeking an amicable solution can create a long term problem."

"If you do not want a hill, you can request a retaining wall on the property line because you do not want a hill on your side. He can put the hill on his side to not affect your property elevation," another person suggested.

