Homeowner at wit's end after neighbor's daily habit ruins their property: 'What would you do?'

Chances are, we've all had to deal with a problematic neighbor at one point or another in our lives. From rowdy parties to overgrown trees, our closest neighbors can sometimes create hectic environments for us.

For one frustrated homeowner, they reached their boiling point when their neighbor's excessive watering habit wreaked havoc on their own property.

Photo Credit: Reddit

While posting to r/BadNeighbors, the exasperated Redditor shared their experience of dealing with a muddy and unappealing driveway because of the neighbor.

The homeowner uploaded a picture of their driveway that showed not only standing water, but a significant amount of mud as well. "I also cannot walk out of my driveway without my shoes getting soaked in mud water," the original poster wrote.

They had become desperate for answers after they claimed that their city refused to intervene in the overwatering feud. "The city cannot stop him from watering his mud because it is a mental issue, all they can do is keep giving him fines he has to pay," the original poster added.

Outside of taking the neighbor to small claims court, the homeowner appeared to have few options at their disposal. "What would you do?" they asked.

When dealing with a problematic neighbor who doesn't seem to respond to reason, it may be most beneficial to contact a real estate attorney. They can often help pursue small claims in court or find ways to achieve a compromise in the situation.

In the comments section, a few users attempted to find practical solutions to the muddy situation. "Can you divert the water coming from his property?" questioned one commenter. "Divert it so it goes into the road and then fix your driveway when it dries up a bit."

As in the case of the original poster, a neighbor who overwaters on their property may make it difficult to maintain healthy plant life in your yard. This can ultimately harm biodiversity and disrupt nearby wildlife.

Another commenter offered up their suggestion for a temporary solution. "You could try using flood bags until you can fix the driveway and build a permanent barrier of some sort," they note.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

























