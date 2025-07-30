Homeowner distraught after witnessing disturbing scene in neighbor's backyard: 'I feel sick'

One concerned Redditor asked for advice about their neighbor's new pet, which was being kept outside in a small cage at all hours of the day.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"We are currently in a heat advisory warning," the original poster wrote. "There are parts of the day where it is in direct sunlight. … They don't do well in this heat, and I don't know what to do or if I should tell them."

The attached pictures show a rabbit crouched in a corner of the cage, sitting in direct sunlight outside of the house.

According to the OP's post, the local temperatures reach as high as 95 degrees with 50% humidity.

According to the Merck Vet Manual, domesticated rabbits may be housed outdoors. However, rabbits are highly sensitive to extreme heat, humid weather, and poorly ventilated rabbit hutches.

Rabbits have a natural body temperature of 102 or 103 degrees Fahrenheit, per a rabbit fact sheet by Michigan State University Extension. With a lack of sweat glands on the body to help expel heat, along with their dense coat of fur, rabbits have a difficult time regulating their body temperatures.

Prolonged exposure to extreme heat can cause the rabbit to become sick, per the Merck Vet Manual.

Maintaining a cool — but not cold — environment, as well as keeping the rabbit in a large cage, is crucial for rabbit care.

As the planet experiences rising global temperatures and more extreme weather events, wildlife and outdoor pets are also increasingly affected.

For example, wildfires, which are on the rise due to a changing climate, have injured birds and their young, koalas, and other wildlife.

Meanwhile, polar bears have lost land to hunt on due to melting ice, causing significant weight loss as a result of a changed diet.

Outdoor pets, like the OP's neighbor's pet rabbit, that are left outside during extreme temperatures face the risk of heatstroke, dehydration, or worse.

Sometimes, it can be difficult to confront a neighbor about situations that you find uncomfortable or disturbing. However, as in this case, it might save an animal's life to step in and speak up.

Educating your friends, family, and neighbors about the dangers or repercussions of some of their daily habits can help shift the direction towards a more sustainable planet and future.

Many commenters were appalled by the neglect — intentional or not — of the neighbor's pet rabbit.

"OMG I feel sick," one user commented.

"Call animal control," another user suggested.

"I hate everything about this," a third commenter wrote.

