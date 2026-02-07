Homeowner devastated after neighbor admits to shocking act: 'Put up a camera to be safe'

A homeowner took to Reddit to ask for advice on how to handle a landscaping dispute with their neighbor.

The homeowner described the situation in a few paragraphs, writing that their neighbor uses herbicides to control vines growing on a fence between their properties. In the post, the user recalled several instances in which the neighbor asked about a tree on the homeowner's property and said she would like it taken down to allow more sun into her own yard.

The homeowner claimed to have text correspondence with the neighbor in which she admitted to poisoning the tree intentionally. The post asked for advice on how to prevent the neighbor from killing the tree.

"I don't want to go to the extremes of a lawsuit," wrote the user. "But I am hoping for some way to prove (for future damage and insurance purposes) whether or not there's poison interfering [with] my tree's health as it seems to have some oozing wounds that weren't there prior to her moving in."

Herbicides are chemicals that help people control vegetation. While they are an easy solution to lawn and yard maintenance, the negative impacts may outweigh the benefits.

Herbicides can be toxic to human health, with many qualifying as carcinogens. Short-term exposure can leave those who come in contact with the substances with skin irritation or nose and throat problems. Studies show that certain herbicidal chemicals can cause cell and DNA disruptions, reproductive complications, and liver or kidney disease.

Redditors raced to the comment section to share their thoughts with the original poster. Many suggested surveillance to catch the neighbor in the act of poisoning the tree.

"Put up a camera to be safe," wrote one commenter.

Others recommended seeking legal advice.

"Look up how to write a Cease and Desist letter," said another commenter. "Tell her her to stop. Now!"

