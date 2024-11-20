Homeowner shares unexpected arrangement with gardening neighbor: 'This is how society survives'

This might be the ultimate "neighbor goals" moment. Two neighbors teamed up to turn one person's empty backyard into a thriving vegetable garden.

In a recent post in the r/gardening subreddit, one user shared a story about how their neighbor approached them with a simple question: Could she use a section of their backyard for gardening?

Photo Credit: Reddit

Since the homeowner's own yard was largely unused, they agreed. The neighbor quickly got to work, transforming part of the lawn into a thriving garden filled with vegetables and herbs, and in return, she shared the harvest with the homeowner.

The Redditor's post quickly sparked conversation about the benefits of "land sharing." Basically, it's an arrangement where one person provides the space and the other does the work. It's a win-win, where both people get what they need while building a stronger, more sustainable community.

Although the original agreement didn't include sharing the harvest, the OP said: "She shares it all with me. Kindness goes a long way for everyone."

"This is how society survives — shared bounty, shared resources, shared friendship," one commenter wrote, echoing the growing sentiment that communities could benefit from similar arrangements.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

In a time when so much urban and suburban land goes unused, land sharing is a smart way to boost food security, save on groceries, and get fresher, more sustainable produce.

For a lot of people, this story is a simple reminder that we can support sustainable gardening, reduce pollution associated with food transportation, and lower our environmental impact — all without overhauling our whole lifestyle.

The post has inspired other users to consider similar setups with their own neighbors.

"Sis and her husband don't have the time or inclination to garden but have a large yard; the neighbor loves to garden but doesn't have space to do so. She's been using my sister's yard and sharing the harvest for a long time," one user commented.

"We do this in my local community!" another added. "There's a few elderly folks who can't maintain their front gardens so a few young people living in apartments have matched up with them and now grow veggies and flowers!"

This story is more than just a feel-good tale about two neighbors sharing a garden — it's a glimpse into a more connected, sustainable way of living. As people rethink how they use their space, it's clear that small acts of cooperation like land sharing can have a big impact.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.