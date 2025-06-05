Homeowner alarmed after catching neighbor's shocking behavior on camera: 'We don't know how to proceed'

Disputes with neighbors can be super stressful and frustrating. Most people truly want to live in peace and harmony, and when the actions of a neighbor or community member directly threaten that, the results can be pretty aggravating.

An apartment resident recently took to the r/BadNeighbors subreddit to ask for advice on how to handle an issue with a rude neighbor.

In a brief video, the original poster shows someone throwing a full trash bag onto their patio.

In the accompanying caption, they explained, "For the past month there has been a kid dumping full trash [bags] into our patio, we finally caught him on camera, we believe he lives [in] the same building as [ours]. But now we don't know how to proceed, should we report him to the police or report him with the HOA?"

Unfortunately, this kind of situation is not uncommon.

The internet is full of stories of unkind and disrespectful conduct between neighbors, from destroying trees to spraying toxic pesticides to even shooting birds and squirrels in a residential area.

Many residents have also expressed frustration with HOAs for not taking complaints more seriously or preventing residents from making lifestyle changes that are better for the environment. For example, an all-too-common complaint against HOAs is that some have attempted to block the installation of solar panels.

When problems with neighbors arise, communication is often the best tool. Sometimes, a simple conversation can prevent a minor misunderstanding from escalating into something more.

When dealing with HOAs, it is very important to familiarize yourself with their rules and regulations so you know how to best navigate a potentially tricky situation.

Commenters on the post were very sympathetic and offered some solid advice.

One said, "You should call the police ... If the police don't want to help you tell them that's illegal dumping."

Another said, "Personally, I would make flyers with his picture and the information that he's dumping his trash in your patio and post them on each and every floor by the elevators or by the stairs. Also let the building manager know what's going on …"

