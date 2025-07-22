Homeowner devastated after returning home to find property damaged by neighbor: 'What is wrong with people?'

Neighborly disputes can happen over things as simple as pesticides or as complicated as property lines. In most cases, conversation leads to an agreement, but as one Redditor found out, neighbors can sometimes go rogue.

While it should not count as true legal advice, the folks on r/treelaw can help with nearly any tree-related issue. One person took to the page after their neighbor contracted a tree company to decimate their magnolia tree.

In the attached photo, a large tree can be seen with two trunks branching up from the base. Unfortunately, one entire trunk has been cut back almost entirely, and large pieces of wood are visible on the ground.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster was hoping for some advice on how to proceed. They explained: "They came onto our property to do so while we were not home and without our permission."

While this tree company didn't cut the tree down entirely, it does resemble a practice known as topping, which is typically used to reduce tree height. However, according to Penn State Extension, "After a tree is topped, it grows back rapidly in an attempt to replace its missing leaves. … Sometimes topped trees will not grow back quickly; instead, they will slowly die in the coming years."

Since this tree was only half cut, it should be able to recover, using the remaining leaves to replenish nutrients and repair the damage. However, not only did this neighbor trespass and damage property, but they could have put this tree at serious risk.

Magnolias are native to the southeastern United States and put out lovely white flowers in the spring. Like all native plants, they are incredibly beneficial to their local ecosystem, providing shelter and food for local wildlife.

Large trees like this have the additional benefit of providing shade to your home, leading to reduced energy costs in the summer months.

Redditors gave plenty of advice to the OP, starting with calling the authorities.

"First of all, call the police and file a report for destruction of property and trespassing. This is not just a civil matter this is a criminal matter," wrote one person.

The OP gave an update, explaining, "I had the police come out to do a report, and they… said … trees are considered property in Alabama … and now I have a police report."

A couple of arborists added their expertise and their concern for the tree's long-term health.

One concerned expert said, "Get someone to look in person and write a report, preferably someone that has experience in report writing and valuation for court."

Another commenter simply added, "What is wrong with people?"

