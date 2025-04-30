Homeowner outraged after vindictive neighbor's reckless actions turns property into 'complete eyesore': 'What a nightmare'

Dealing with your neighbors can be a delicate dance. When a neighbor crossed a line, one homeowner took to Reddit for advice on how to move forward.

The community on Reddit dedicated to tree law is one of the most active pages on the site. Folks regularly flock there seeking help with disputes over trees, often stemming from trouble with neighbors.

One homeowner turned to this community for advice after their trees were damaged by a vindictive neighbor.

In the long post, the original poster explained that although they gave permission to prune a few branches during fence installation, their neighbor went too far. The OP was also being asked to contribute $3,000 for the work.

In the photos the OP shared, viewers can see tall trees with bald spots toward the bottom. In close-ups, it's clear this was not ordinary pruning; in certain spots, nearly every branch has been removed from the trunk.

"It looks like a complete eyesore on my side," they said.

The OP went on to say that not only did they damage the branches of these large, old, slow-growing trees, but they also damaged the roots. "The most concerning part for me is he also trenched for gas lines very close to the property line. … They [also] cut through all the roots in putting in the lines."

While it may have been slow, the branches could have eventually grown back. However, the extensive root damage meant these trees may have been at serious risk of dying. One commenter recommended, "I would water the daylights out of those trees! Treat them like transplants to help them re-establish roots!"

Most disappointingly, the OP suspected the damage may have been intentional, writing, "While I don't have proof, it looked malicious and intentional judging by 1) he was pissed that I wasn't trimming the overhanging branches on HIS side of the fence, 2) he dumped all the trimmings from his side onto my side, and 3) he went off on a verbally abusive, expletive and threat filled tirade when I tried to talk to him in a civil way about my issues with the trimming."

There are countless stories of neighbors cutting down pollinator gardens, spraying pesticide and even sabotaging recycling efforts.

Several people had suggestions for how to hold this neighbor accountable.

One person wrote, "Having an unlicensed person put in a gas line is illegal. Report that ASAP to the city."

Someone else suggested a more direct tack. "Tell him you have the 3k, but you are going to need 10k from him for all the damage."

Another commenter seemed to have some knowledge of these trees, saying, "Italian Cypress will not recover from that hack job, especially with increased shade." The OP responded, explaining, "Exactly what I've been saying to everyone saying it'll grow back. They haven't grown at all in the 6 years we've been here."

One Redditor summed it up simply, adding, "I am so sorry about those beautiful Italian Cypresses. What a nightmare."

