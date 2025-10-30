Homeowner stunned after property manager issues outrageous ban: 'Passive aggressively reminding everyone'

Many Americans have upgraded to e-bikes to avoid car ownership, crowded public transportation, and hazardous motorcycles. E-bikes also offer the benefit of being one of the most eco-friendly transportation choices.

Unfortunately, some improper care of lithium-ion batteries has led to fires, prompting homeowners associations and other management bodies to jump to conclusions and impose bans. One e-bike owner shared their story on the r/ebikes Reddit forum and asked for advice.

"I got this letter from my condo's management passive aggressively reminding everyone that E-bikes have been banned since June. House Rules are like an apartment owner's equivalent of an HOA rule list. [The letter said], 'Due to the significant fire risk posed by lithium-ion batteries, the following House rule has been in effect since June 2024. The use, storage, and charging of electric bikes, electric scooters, and similar means of transportation, including e-bike batteries, are strictly prohibited in units, terraces/balconies, common areas, and storage areas," the original poster wrote.

The OP added that they have had an e-bike in their apartment since 2021, three years before the ban. They have never received a complaint from anyone in the building or management.

Unlike motorcycles, e-bikes and e-motorcycles do not require fuel. They run on electricity and create no tailpipe pollution. They are also much quieter and barely contribute to noise pollution, which is incredibly valuable in densely populated cities.

Many HOAs will prioritize profit, curb appeal, and neighborhood value over eco-friendly upgrades. While it is true that there have been some fires from lithium-ion batteries, they can be perfectly safe if handled correctly, just like cars and gas stoves.

If every landlord and e-bike owner were required to undergo education on battery safety, we could encourage many people to rid themselves of cars and unused parking spaces, thereby reducing our cities' air pollution and housing shortage.

If anyone is struggling with stubborn house rules or HOAs, consider looking into your local bylaws to ensure that you can make your home as eco-friendly as you intend.

Reddit commenters responded to the post with a combination of empathy and humor.

One Redditor wrote: "I wonder if a doctor's prescription for e-Bike usage would count it as a medical device?"

"You can remove the battery. If the spirit of the ban is the fire risk, removing the battery from the place should be enough," a second commenter responded.

