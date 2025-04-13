Homeowner fuming after neighbor threatens legal action over backyard shrubs: 'What can I do?'

"People's hatred of nature is so bizarre to me."

One homeowner shared their neighbor's troubling request to remove trees and shrubs in their garden on Reddit.

In the subreddit r/GardeningUK, which is dedicated to sharing plant advice among U.K. gardeners, one user asked for advice after a neighbor complained about leaves falling into their backyard.

"My old neighbour knocked on the door to complain that she has to remove the leaves from my garden that [are] getting in her garden," the user posted. "I told her that she's welcome to cut branches that [are] going over the fence in her garden. She actually wanted me [to] cut all the trees and shrubs."

The Redditor added that their neighbor has "always had a problem with trees and shrubs." They said that their neighbor wanted the leaves to stop blowing over the fence, which is difficult to control.

"What can I do?" they asked.

The post received dozens of comments. Members of the r/GardeningUK community were shocked by the request to clear the garden.

"People's hatred of nature is so bizarre to me," one commenter said.

Some shared advice from their own experiences with neighbors who hated their greenery.

"They can cut the tree back on their side. But I don't think they can make you take anything out," another advised.

Tree removal can be costly for homeowners, with some services amounting to thousands of dollars. Additionally, green spaces and trees are good for human health, with studies linking access to greenery to better cardiovascular health and slower aging effects.

Fellow gardeners encouraged the poster to maintain their garden and offered solutions on how to appease the neighbor.

"Cut back any branches that are hanging over her property if you really want to, but you're under no obligation to remove your trees just to stop leaves blowing in the wind. If you want to retain good relations with her, buy a leaf vacuum and offer to clear any fallen leaves from her garden in the autumn," one commenter said.

