Homeowner stunned after discovering neighbor's destructive act: 'I am very sad'

A homeowner has sparked outrage online by sharing the shocking change their next-door neighbor made without asking permission.

Writing on the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, the original poster lamented how their beautiful, tree-lined property had suddenly been left bare when their neighbor chopped down a row of trees with barely any warning.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"This has ruined the privacy of my backyard, and I am very sad," wrote the OP. "They also say they can't afford to put up a fence and don't mind the lack of privacy."

The OP also posted before-and-after photos showing the lush, green row of tall trees, which provided natural beauty and privacy between their home and that of their neighbor. After the trees were removed, however, all that remained was a barren property line.

Fellow Redditors flooded the comments with their outraged takes.

"I won't speculate over the legalities or property lines, but, regardless this is really sad," wrote one commenter. "Such a lovely tree line gone."

Others urged the OP to get a survey done to ensure that the trees had indeed been on the neighbor's property and not the OP's.

"I'd say that after the OP gets a survey and confirms that this wasn't their property, they should build a fence and then plant trees and bushes on the inside of the property to restore some beauty," said one Redditor.

Unfortunately, the OP has not been the only homeowner to have their yard's natural beauty destroyed by a neighbor.

For example, a Georgia homeowner explicitly told his neighbor not to cut down the trees on the homeowner's property, only for the neighbor to do so without permission.

Similarly, another homeowner shared how a neighbor destroyed the natural beauty and character of the neighborhood by removing beautiful trees and bushes and leaving only a bare lawn.

As for the OP, some commenters were simply left in disbelief.

"Did they say why they cut them though?" the Redditor asked. "What's the point?"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.