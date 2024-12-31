Resident exasperated over entitled neighbor's lawn care routine: 'It must be awful being like that'

"I had a neighbor like this. … I think the stress of it led to his early demise."

One of the most famous books in the world implores you to "love thy neighbor." While in a perfect world, everyone would live in a utopian setting like Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, where every day is "a beautiful day for a neighbor," that is far from the reality many face.

Just take a recent Reddit post in the r/Pics community, where a user expresses their dismay that their neighbor "is obsessed with keeping his lawn leaf free" and blows all of the fallen leaves onto the original poster's lawn. The result: The alleged perpetrator's lawn is leaf-free with freshly mown grass to show, while the OP is faced with an overabundance of leaves in their lawn.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Reddit replies were quick to take sides, with some in support of and others playing devil's advocate.

One user replied: "I had a neighbor like this. He'd be out in his yard constantly blowing away like five leaves. I think the stress of it led to his early demise."

Someone else wrote: "It must be awful being like that. How does one relax?"

Another tried to reason, saying: "If leaves can line the forests, they can carpet my lawn. The neighbors can do what they want with theirs. I don't mind having leaves."

Dealing with challenging neighbors who don't respect your space and property isn't a new phenomenon. And in the age of climate-friendly home solutions, the disconnect between neighbors is growing as each tries to reach their own household and eco-friendly goals. But according to the Pew Research Center, face-to-face neighborly interactions are preferred — even in the current digital age. They also have the power to pay off more if you have an issue that needs addressing.

Saralee Rosenberg, author of "Dear Neighbor, Drop Dead," suggests that "if you explain your problem in a reasonable, nice way, suddenly you're no longer anonymous. Often we have an issue with a neighbor we don't know, and so we hate their guts, and we don't even know their name. Most people don't want to be that neighbor."

A simple, genuine interaction with your neighbor can go a long way. Not only do you get introduced to a friendly face who lives in close proximity to you, but voicing concern in a nonconfrontational way can help develop trust and understanding that translates to reaching your own household goals.

You don't have to necessarily "love thy neighbor," but you need to tolerate them. So the next time you feel the need to blast one on the Reddit echo chamber, maybe ask yourself: WWMRD? (What Would Mister Rogers Do?).

Lastly, keep in mind this ultimate mic drop response from the initial Reddit thread: "They are called leaves for a reason. You are supposed to leave them."

