Renter infuriated after landlord ignores warnings about storm aftermath: 'Not laws to be taken lightly'

Despite promptly informing the property manager of the emergency, all the renter got was crickets in response.

Unfortunately, it's often the little guy who ends up covering the bill. It definitely felt that way when a negligent property management company left a young couple to deal with a threatening group of trees.

A renter took to the r/LandlordLove subreddit to express frustration after their landlord failed to address a potential safety hazard for their neighbors. A storm uprooted three trees, leaving one large tree precariously leaning on two others.

Their neighbors, a "young couple who works hard all the time," approached them. They were understandably worried about potential damage to their property. Despite promptly informing the property manager of the emergency, all the renter got was crickets in response.

With nobody stepping up to the plate, the original poster's neighbors took matters into their own hands.

"I hear something outside, and it's my neighbor cutting down one of the trees that has begun to lean on his fence," the OP recalled. "So, instead of spending Easter weekend with his family, he had to cut down, chop up, and haul 700+ pounds of tree to the curb."

The OP felt stuck as they couldn't afford to pay the neighbor. Even if they could, they said their neighbors would refuse any payment. All they wanted was for the OP to continue soliciting a response from the property manager.

Given their lack of urgency in the first place, that seemed like a long shot. To close out the post, the OP dropped some bombshells.

For one, their landlord literally owns a tree-cutting business. That makes the inaction even more frustrating. Another was their landlord's penchant for inappropriately barging into their house.

One commenter quickly addressed that.



"There should be laws against your landlord showing up at random," they wrote. "These are not laws to be taken lightly."

Others appreciated the OP's compassion but thought they should let the neighbors resolve it directly.

"Give them your landlord's number," one suggested. "It's not actually your problem."

The OP was reluctant to pass the buck, but the community insisted that putting the two parties in touch was the best way to fix the problem.

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