Tenant captures alarming footage of neighbor's backyard negligence: 'Seems like it's only a matter of time'

One Redditor's alarming video sparked concern over negligent pet ownership, with commenters urging action before someone or another pet gets hurt.

In the post in r/DogAdvice, a tenant showed their walk near a grassy area adjacent to townhome units in an apartment complex.

"Neighbor has aggressive dog they leave outside," they wrote.

The footage shows a dog barking and growling at a worn fence barely held together by a bungee cord. At one point, the dog's snout shoves through the crack.

"This big ass dog is trying its damndest to get out and start a fight," the original poster explained. "The dog is always outside no matter the time of day. It is also 90-100 degrees this whole week. … Should I call the office?"

Many viewers saw this as more than just an annoying neighbor but also a serious safety and welfare issue.

The fence's condition alone raises red flags about what would happen if the dog escapes and confronts someone walking by with their own pets or children. Heat exposure is also a concern, with the dog reportedly unsupervised outside all day in hot temperatures.

Frustrating neighbor behavior can impact our lifestyles in more ways than one.

In walkable communities, green spaces and shared outdoor areas are essential. But when one household neglects safety or animal welfare, it discourages others from using public or communal spaces for exercise, gardening, or just spending time outside.

In other cases we've seen — from poisoning backyard gardens to irresponsible waste disposal — problematic neighbors can stand in the way of sustainability-minded homeowners trying to do better.

Luckily for this user, organizations like the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and city-run animal welfare departments offer reporting options that protect animals and communities. For those living in shared housing, rentals, or neighborhoods with HOAs, local property management can often step in to enforce guidelines.

Commenters didn't hold back.

"Definitely couldn't hurt to call the complex and at least report the broken fence. Seems like it's only a matter of time before that pup breaks through," one warned.

Another offered a temporary solution, adding, "But for now just put a couple of big rocks against the fence."

A third said, "Yes, notify management, animal control, and carry a self-defense object in case they ever get out. Also try to stay away from that area if at all possible."

