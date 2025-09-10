Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos of garden transformation: 'That's seriously awesome'

One gardener's makeover is grabbing attention online — not just for how beautiful it looks but also for how a seemingly drab backyard can be transformed into a thriving, eco-friendly space in just a year and a half.

The post on r/GardeningUK showed photos of a once plain yard with more dirt than grass, transformed into a neatly manicured garden complete with a pond and stone walkway. Over 18 months, the homeowner planted new beds of plants that border the walkway and replaced the lawn with thriving grass. The end result is a serene retreat that looks perfect for relaxing with a morning cup of coffee or winding down with a book.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Upgrading to a natural lawn by planting native plants, clover, or buffalo grass can save homeowners big bucks. It cuts down water bills and reduces the need for commercial fertilizers and pesticides. Natural lawns require less maintenance than typical monoculture lawns, freeing up weekends while also creating healthier soil.

On top of the personal savings, gardens provide major environmental perks. Shrubs, flowers, and trees help filter the air, offer shade in hot climates, and support local wildlife. Rewilding your yard with native plants also invites pollinators like birds and butterflies, which are not only nice to look at but also essential to our food supply. Even partial replacements can offer these benefits.

If you're inspired by this Reddit poster's transformation, you can also upgrade your yard by swapping grass for thriving native plants or even growing your own food. Planting your own food crops not only saves money and trips to the grocery store, but homegrown veggies and fruits are fresher and taste better. Plus, gardening has been shown to have excellent mental and physical health benefits for people.

Commenters were quick to celebrate the project.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"That's seriously awesome! What you got in the pond there?" one asked, with the original poster responding: "Everything but fish haha. It's a wildlife pond."

Another added: "Such a pristine garden. I love it!"

A third chimed in, "You've put a lot of hard work into it."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.