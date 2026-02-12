Gardener shares stunning before-and-after footage of yard transformation: 'So beautiful'

"Has come a long way for sure."

Amateur and professional gardeners alike know the joy of marking their progress. Seeing a beautiful garden emerge after years of work is not only a testament to nature but to hard work and ingenuity.

One such gardener took to TikTok to share their own incredible achievement.

#gardendesigninspiration #inhergarden #cottagegardenstyle #hydrangeagarden ♬ original sound - Rosalind Yoder- Gardener @rosalindyoder Yesterday I was reading through old notes and realized that in 2021, we built 3 new gardens🫢 this was the smallest one, around the back of garage.. with the largest being our 55' x 65' cut flower garden. This small garden has come a long way for sure. When we moved here in 2016 it had a small planting strip with 2 perennials planted in it. I added size to it in 2021, by digging out all the grass and filling it with beautiful perennials. In 2025 it finally started looking prettier.. now I'd like to add size to it again in 2026 but we will wait until the new greenhouse garden is done😉 #gardeninspiration

In the video, Rosalind Yoder (@rosalindyoder) shares stunning images of the growth of her gardens full of native plants at her home between 2021 and 2025. The text overlay says, "What it feels like, knowing I'm an adult and can build as many new gardens as I want.."

A caption underneath the video elaborates. "This small garden has come a long way for sure. When we moved here in 2016 it had a small planting strip with 2 perennials planted in it. I added size to it in 2021, by digging out all the grass and filling it with beautiful perennials."

There are many benefits that come with upgrading to a natural lawn. The economic advantages are tremendous. Homeowners with natural plants save tons of money on monthly utility bills because they require much less water than traditional lawns. They also require much less costly maintenance, which saves time as well.

The environmental benefits are also exceptional. Native plant lawns attract pollinators, which are the insects and small birds that help keep ecosystems humming, including our food chain. In fact, it is estimated that pollinators are responsible for one out of every three bites of food we take.

There is no shortage of options for gardeners considering upgrading their yards. Clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping are all smart choices. And even a partial lawn replacement can reap those incredible financial and environmental benefits.

Commenters on the post were very impressed with the garden on display. One said, "Always… always so beautiful!" Another added, "Wow so magical and beautiful. I love it."

