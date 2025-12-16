Homeowner shares striking before-and-after footage of complete lawn transformation: 'A work of art'

A homeowner took to Reddit to show off the fruits of a decade of hard work on their yard, overhauling the space from one of overgrown bushes to a gorgeous landscape of native flowers and garden space.

Posting in the r/gardening subreddit, they shared a video of the home they purchased in 2014, which illustrated the striking before-and-after of their hard work. (Click here to view video if embed does not appear.)

The video shows a stark transformation: They turned a dull yard into a gorgeous space full of bright color and life, with native plants and flowers all over, and a vegetable garden in the back corner. With its bird feeders and bird houses, it's clearly transformed into a home for pollinators and animals alike.

These are the upsides of upgrading to a natural lawn and garden. By putting in the work to change your yard, you can go from a boring, overgrown space with potentially invasive bushes and non-native grass to a unique, gorgeous space complete with plants and flowers designed to thrive in your area.

On top of that, a natural or rewilded yard is a great boon for pollinators, who are under siege by warming global temperatures and habitat loss. A native yard also requires less watering than a normal yard, so it can save you money on bills and help reduce your water use.

With invasive species running roughshod over much of the United States, staking your small parcel of land as an anchor for native species is a massive win and will do wonders to help the environment.





Commenters loved the transformation.

"Definitely a work of art," one said. "BEAUTIFUL."

"Wow!! Some people really are living my dream," another added. "This is great!"

A third commenter said: "It's really lovely - you've created a masterpiece."

"Oh my gosh that's gorgeous. Phenomenal job," another Redditor wrote.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.