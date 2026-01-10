Homeowner gets roasted on social media after complaining about neighbor's lawn: 'Is he serious?'

It's time for a minor addition to the old adage: if you don't have something nice to say, it's best to remain silent and not blast it all over the internet.

A Redditor on the r/NoLawns subreddit mocked a post from X user Nick Huber (@sweatystartup) that called out a neighbor's property.

It's unclear exactly what offended Huber so much as to air out the situation on social media. Maybe it's political, as the yard in question featured signs with messages like "Black Lives Matter" and "Science is real."

The property also features a bed of purple wildflowers, lush trees, grasses, and various plants. There was a small pile of trash in the driveway that maybe Huber wasn't a fan of, either.

"This is what you get without an HOA," Huber wrote in the post. "We have one place in our neighborhood that isn't governed by the HOA and this is what we get as a neighbor."

While the intent seemed to criticize the absence of HOA regulations, users in the subreddit largely disagreed with this sentiment.

"Wow is he serious?" a user reacted. Huber was indeed deadly serious, as in a prior post, he declared, "thank God for HOA rules" while calling out people growing their own food and working on their cars in the driveway, among other offenses.

HOAs often aim to maintain curb appeal, but they can sometimes overreach, in the opinion of many. Natural landscaping with native plants comes with a host of advantages of traditional grass lawns, which are often required by HOA rules.

Trees and flower bushes have also drawn the ire of HOA boards and residents who are like-minded to Huber. That is, despite many people outside of the homeowner's appreciation of them.

Judging by the reaction on X and on Reddit, Huber is probably in the minority as being a resident who loves their HOA's rules and restrictions on their property. His extreme reaction to the neighbor also made him unpopular in the thread on Reddit.

"Oh the horror, long grass, flowers and trees," a poster sarcastically wrote.

"Probably the only space in the whole neighborhood with any life in it," a user commented somberly.

"Imagine posting a picture of some random neighbor's house online without their permission just to whine that you don't like THEIR yard," an X user responded. "Get a hobby, man."

