Homeowner challenges HOA's letter about tree on property: 'You gotta fight ... that'

Contrary to what they might think, HOAs aren't tree experts. A homeowner recently turned to the r/whatisthisplant subreddit to confirm that, after their HOA claimed a normally-behaving tree in their yard was "dying."

The homeowner shared a few photos of the tree and wrote, "they thought it was supposed to peel like this." Fellow Reddit users quickly supported the homeowner, clarifying that the tree's appearance is normal for its type.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Looks like a Peeling River Birch," one noted. "And looks very much alive and thriving!"

A user jokingly summed up the situation. "HOA: 'yeah it looks dead' birch: *has green leaves*," they wrote.

The commenters were right that river birch trees are unique and that their unusual looks are not a cause for concern. As Mehrahbyan Nursery relates, the trees are native to the Eastern U.S., and the characteristic peeling bark and falling leaves are regular occurrences and not a cause for concern.

Of course, the HOA was seemingly unaware of the nuances of the tree. This situation underscores a common frustration. Many HOAs seem to lack understanding or appreciation of natural landscaping features, which can lead to unnecessary expenses and moves from homeowners.

Throughout the country, similar stories abound. HOAs often restrict eco-friendly home improvements like native plant lawns, while encroaching on trees that don't adhere to their aesthetic. These restrictions can lead to fines and legal battles, deterring residents from pursuing sustainable upgrades.

For those dealing with HOA challenges, TCD suggests trying to reason and work with HOAs first before getting into a heated confrontation.

In this case, Redditors wanted to make sure that the OP kept the HOA from making them do anything about their thriving tree.

"You gotta fight for that tree!" one said.

"They'd probably rather replace it with a non-native ornamental that'll kill itself when it gets too big and its branches split," a commenter surmised while calling out Bradford pear trees.

"As a past member of a HOA, bring or send in the info," a user advised. "There are many ways you can win this argument."

