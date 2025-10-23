Wife seeks advice after husband refuses to address threat lurking in kitchen: 'Not the kind of thing that your husband can afford to ignore'

A concerned homeowner took to Reddit after noticing a strong gas smell coming from the cabinets under her stove and wanting to step in on behalf of her husband.

The post, shared to r/Homeowners, caused many people to urge the user to take the issue seriously.

"There is an increasingly strong gas smell that comes out of the cabinets under my gas stove," the original poster wrote, adding that her husband had previously handled the issue. "But it's back now, and [my] husband is overwhelmed with various other things."

"Yeah, this is not the kind of thing that your husband can afford to ignore. You need to turn off the gas to your stove immediately. There should be a shutoff valve behind it somewhere," said a commenter.

Others echoed the same warning, emphasizing that gas leaks can lead to fires, explosions, or severe health risks.

"I'm not sure what kind of 'various other things' are more important than a gas leak that has the potential of blowing up your house, but that's something that needs to be fixed right now," added another commenter.



Unfortunately, gas leaks are not the only thing of concern when it comes to gas stoves. These stoves are increasingly under scrutiny for the pollutants they release, even when turned off.

Studies show that gas stoves can emit benzene and nitrogen dioxide, which contribute to indoor air pollution and respiratory issues. These risks have prompted many homeowners to look for safer alternatives.

One simple switch is to go for induction cooking.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Induction stoves heat cookware directly using electromagnetism, meaning no open flame and no gas emissions. They're faster, safer, and more cost-effective over time than traditional gas stoves.

Plus, thanks to federal incentives, U.S. households can get up to $840 off the cost of a new induction range. However, if you're planning to use federal tax credits for other types of green upgrades, keep in mind many of those are set to expire by the end of 2025.

For renters or anyone not ready for a full kitchen remodel, plug-in induction burners are an easy place to start. They're portable and can be found for as little as $50.

Acting sooner rather than later could mean saving thousands. And unlike gas, induction stoves don't come with the same risk of leaks, toxic emissions, or mounting utility costs.

And, in the case of this homeowner, acting now means potentially saving their lives.

As one commenter blatantly laid it out: "Turn off the gas. This is the highest item in your husband's priority list right now. Nothing else will matter if his home and family are gone."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.