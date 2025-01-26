Mom shares DIY solution that will leave your home squeaky clean: 'No more need for store bought cleansers'

Cleaning is well and good until you have to replenish your supply of products. Then, you take a serious hit to the wallet.

Chantel Mila Ibbotson (@mama_mila_au) found a way around that. They posted an Instagram video of a multipurpose cleaner made from common household substances. "Save this one for your next deep clean," they wrote in the caption.

The scoop

All you need is 1 cup of baking soda, 1/3 cup of dish soap, 1/3 cup of water, and a few drops of essential oil based on your preference. Mix it up and then store it in an airtight squeeze bottle. When you need to clean, squeeze some of this mixture on everything from sinks to tubs to shower doors and scrub away. It's strong enough to get rid of stains and even limescale.

How it's working

This cleanser is one of many natural cleaning options. If you prefer a different form, there are also cleaning sprays and stain removers. As Rest Less explains, buying bulk ingredients to make natural products may cost more upfront, but you'll save money in the long run. Since you buy enough ingredients to make many batches of product, your investment lasts a long time.

According to the American Lung Association, natural products can be safer too, as many store-bought products contain ingredients that can irritate your lungs or respiratory pathways.

Making your own cleaning products also helps reduce plastic waste, as you use the same containers over and over again instead of buying new ones with every product you purchase and then throwing them away when you're done.

What people are saying

Overall, commenters were positive about the creator's concoction.

"Worked a treat," one said.

"This is my favorite also to use," another shared.

"I love all your hacks," yet another confessed.

Someone else summed it up when they said: "Yes love this combo! No more need for store bought cleansers."

