Sisters share simple, all-purpose scrub hack using only a few household ingredients: 'This is perfect'

Deciding what to use when cleaning your house can be difficult with dozens of different brands and products available.

However, a pair of sisters revealed on social media that you don't even need to use these products and can instead rely on items already in your cabinets.

The scoop

Geevie and Sophia (@sustainyrself), twins from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and founders of a sustainable health and beauty company, detailed the cleaning hack in a post on Instagram.

The post, which garnered more than 132,000 likes, explained that homeowners and renters don't need "toxic cleaning products" to clean their homes.

Instead, they can make a "soft scrub" with products already at home.

"Trust me when I tell you — once you make this soft scrub, you won't go back to store-bought," the sisters said. "It's easy, super cheap, incredibly effective, and nontoxic."

All you need are three ingredients: one cup of baking soda, a quarter-cup of liquid soap (plain or scented), and three tablespoons of hydrogen peroxide.

Mix them together, and voila! You have the next best cleaning product that can cut through any grease, grime, and dirt on your cabinets, stovetops, sinks, and more.

"It's BY FAR our favorite cleaning product recipe because it cuts grease, cleans, disinfects, deodorizes, and brightens tubs and tiles," the sisters said. "[We] use it for the stove top, sink, bathtub, bathroom counters, and even the toilet!"

How it's working

The American Lung Association has warned that many cleaning products sold by big box retailers like Walmart and Target often contain toxic chemicals that are harmful to humans. These dangerous toxins can cause irritation, headaches, allergic reactions, and more.

Even if the products are advertised as eco-friendly, health experts say they can still contain chemicals that cause harm.

By opting for natural alternatives like baking soda, homeowners can easily protect themselves and their pets. Using products already in your home can also save you big bucks down the line as popular cleaning products for appliances like ovens typically cost around $10.

At the same time, avoiding store-bought products helps reduce your personal consumption of plastic products that end up in overcrowded landfills.

What people are saying

Other Instagram users have gushed over the eco-friendly cleaning hack, with one user saying, "Amazing!!! Can't wait to try."

Some even said they have already been relying on the trick to get rid of tricky stains.

"This is perfect for removing stains on clothes or linens," one user said. "I use this recipe on my white linen tablecloth and it completely eliminates all kinds of stains like magic. Lavender dish soap makes it smell nice!"

"This is great. This is exactly how I do it," another commented. "I can't handle all those other chemicals. This is always what's worked for me."

